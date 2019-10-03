Forecasters expect showers on Thursday throughout the mid-valley, with possible afternoon thunderstorms and highs near 60. More showers are likely Thursday night, with lows dropping to near 47. Friday should be partly sunny, with highs near 61. Weekend peek: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday, with highs both days in the upper 60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 61. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers. Low around 47. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday: Showers, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 60. Light south southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers. Low around 47. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. High near 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.