Showers are likely Thursday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 60, forecasters say. More rain is expected Thursday night, with lows dropping to near 47. Friday brings more rain, and wind to boot, with gusts to 21 mph in some locations and highs in the mid-50s. As for the weekend: It'll be rainy. In fact, showers are in the forecast at least through Wednesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 48. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 55. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 60. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 47. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 54. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 47. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 54. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.