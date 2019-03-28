Forecasters say showers are likely in the mid-valley on Thursday, once patches of morning fog dissipate. Thursday highs will be around 59. Expect more showers Thursday night, with lows dropping into the low 40s. Friday should be partly sunny, with highs around 60. Weekend peek: Mostly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 40 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.