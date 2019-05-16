Our recent run of rainy days will continue on Thursday, forecasters say, with rain expected in the morning and later Thursday night. Thursday highs will be around 61, with lows dropping to around 48 Thursday night. Morning showers are likely Friday as well, with highs around 60. Showers are likely to continue through the weekend, with highs in the mid-60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 61. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Corvallis
Thursday: Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 61. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 61. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.