Showers and possibly thunderstorms are expected throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s. More showers are in the forecast for Thursday night, with lows near 52. Friday should be partly sunny, with a chance of showers and highs around 70. Weekend peek: Mostly sunny both days, with highs in the mid-70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then showers until 9 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 52. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then showers until 9 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 64. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Scattered showers, mainly before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. High near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 52. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.