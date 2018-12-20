Forecasters expect a wet and windy Thursday throughout the mid-valley, with gusts up to 33 mph in some locations and highs in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows near 37.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Rain before 1 p.m., then showers. High near 53. Southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid-40s. Weekend outlook: Rainy.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Thursday: Rain before 1 p.m., then showers. High near 53. West southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: Rain, mainly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers. Temperature falling to around 48 by 5 p.m. South southeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.