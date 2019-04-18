If you liked Wednesday's weather, you should love Thursday: After patches of morning fog burn off, forecasters say, expect sunny skies and highs near 75. But the clouds will start to return Thursday night, with lows around 51. And Friday is expected to bring more rain, with highs near 61.
Looking ahead to the weekend, forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 65.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Friday: Rain likely before 11 a.m., then showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening.
Friday: Rain likely before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening.
Friday: Rain before 11 a.m., then showers likely. High near 59. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.