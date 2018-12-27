Forecasters expect partly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley once the fog lifts on Thursday, with highs around 46. But they expect patches of fog and freezing fog to return Thursday night, as lows dip to around 33. Friday should be mostly cloudy, with highs around 45
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Areas of fog and freezing fog after 11 p.m. A 10 percent chance of rain after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Areas of fog and freezing fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind around 6 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Thursday night: Areas of fog and freezing fog after 11 p.m. A 10 percent chance of rain after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light south southeast wind.
Friday: Areas of fog and freezing fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Areas of fog and freezing fog after 10 p.m. A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Friday: Areas of fog and freezing fog before 10 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.