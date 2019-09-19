Forecasters expect patchy fog throughout the mid-valley Thursday morning, but say that will clear off to reveal partly sunny skies, with highs around 70. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with patchy fog and lows dropping to around 52. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with a chance of rain and highs around 67. Weekend peek: Partly sunny Saturday, but rainy on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.