Patchy fog Thursday morning should give way to mostly sunny skies as the day goes on, forecasters say, with highs around 67. Clear tonight, with lows around 44. And expect sunny skies on Friday, with highs around 65. Weekend peek: Sunny both days, with highs in the upper 50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 44. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.