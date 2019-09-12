After patches of morning fog clear up, forecasters say, the mid-valley should be looking at sunny skies on Thursday and highs around 80. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows around 56 and a chance of rain. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs around 75. Weekend peek: Partly sunny and 75 on Saturday; rainy and 65 on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny through mid-morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind.