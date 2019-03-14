Forecasters say Thursday begins with patches of fog throughout the mid-valley, but the fog should clear up, leaving behind mostly sunny skies and highs near 56. The fog should return late Thursday, with lows dipping to around 33. It'll be the same story on Friday, with highs getting into the low 60s. Weekend peek: Mostly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 6 mph.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 6 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east-northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North-northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.