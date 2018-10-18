After patches of mid-valley fog clear off Thursday morning, expect sunny skies and highs near 73. Thursday night should be clear, with lows around 43 and fog developing after midnight. After that fog burns off Friday, the day should be sunny, with highs around 72. Weekend outlook: Sunny, with highs in the lower 70s.
Here are your updated forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 43. Light north wind.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 43. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.