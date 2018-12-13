Forecasters expect partly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, with highs around 52. Thursday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows dropping to around 37 and a chance of rain. But Friday will be rainy, with highs near 50. Weekend peek: Mostly cloudy and 48 on Saturday; rainy and 50 on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South southeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 50. South wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South southeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 50. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 50. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.