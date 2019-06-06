Forecasters expect a partly sunny day throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, with highs around 65. Showers are likely late tonight, though, with lows dropping to around 46. Friday brings more showers, with possible thunderstorms, and highs in the low 60s. Looking ahead to the weekend, forecasters expect mostly sunny skies both days, with highs around 70 on Saturday and jumping to the low 80s on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light west northwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light west southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Corvallis
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light west wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Showers likely after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Lebanon
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light west northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 61. Light west southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.