Forecasters expect a partly sunny day on Thursday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 67 and a chance of showers. Thursday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 48. Friday will start with clouds, but should gradually turn sunny, with highs in the lower 70s. The weekend should be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.