Forecasters expect mostly sunny conditions in the mid-valley on Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 49. Friday is shaping up to be partly sunny, with highs around 76.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.