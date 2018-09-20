Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Power Pansies 9-20-18
Forecasters expect mostly sunny conditions in the mid-valley on Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 49. Friday is shaping up to be partly sunny, with highs around 76.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

