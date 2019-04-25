Forecasters expect mostly sunny conditions throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, with highs around 72. Thursday night should bring mostly cloudy conditions, but skies should clear as the evening progresses. Lows will be near 44. Expect sunny skies on Friday, with highs around 65. Weekend peek: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 7 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North-northwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.