Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies Thursday throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the mid-80s — but also say there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy tonight, with lows around 60, and a chance of showers. Friday should see gradual clearing and highs around 80. Weekend peek: Cloudy on Saturday, partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers until 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind around 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Corvallis
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. then a chance of showers until 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers until 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind.