Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 75. The clouds will linger through Thursday night, but should lift by mid-morning Friday. Thursday night lows will be around 53; Friday's highs will be near 77.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.