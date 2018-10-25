Forecasters say Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain, and highs in the mid-60s. But they expect showers tonight, mostly after midnight, with lows dipping into the mid-50s. Rain is likely Friday, with highs in the lower 60s. Weekend outlook: Partly cloudy Saturday, rainy Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.