Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday night should be cloudy as well, with lows dipping to around 57. More clouds are in the forecast for Friday, with highs expected in the upper 70s. Weekend peek: There's a chance of showers on Saturday, but sunny skies should return on Sunday, with a high around 80.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light west wind.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light west wind.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.