Forecasters say Thursday will be mostly cloudy in the mid-valley, with highs in the mid-60s and a chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows around 53. Friday will be rainy and windy, with highs in the low 60s. Weekend peek: Partly sunny Saturday, rainy Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday: Rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers. High near 63. South wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Rain before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 62. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday: Rain before noon, then showers likely after noon. High near 62. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.