Forecasters say Thursday will be mostly cloudy throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 60 and a 20 percent chance of showers. Thursday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 40. Expect rain on Friday, with highs around 47. Weekend peek: Chance of showers Saturday, mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 57. Light south southeast wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 56. Light south southeast wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 57. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.