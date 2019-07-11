Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions on Thursday throughout the mid-valley, with a chance of morning drizzle and highs around 80. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows around 59. Friday should be partly sunny, with highs in the low 80s. Weekend peek: Partly sunny, with highs both days in the low 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: A 20% chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: A 20% chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.