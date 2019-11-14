Forecasters expect patchy morning fog throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, and then mostly cloudy skies and highs near 56. Rain is likely late Thursday night, with lows around 44. Morning rain is expected on Friday, with a chance of showers after that; highs should be around 56. Weekend peek: Mostly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 44. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers until 4 p.m. High near 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 43. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers, mainly until 4 p.m. High near 56. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Rain, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 44. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers. High near 56. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.