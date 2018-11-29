Try 1 month for 99¢
Pink and Yellow Pansies 11-29-18
Buy Now

Forecasters expect dense morning fog in some mid-valley locations on Thursday, and then mostly cloudy skies, with a 20 percent chance of showers and highs around 49. Plan for rain late tonight, with lows around 39. Friday should bring more rain, and highs around 48. Weekend sneak peek: Showers Saturday, cloudy Sunday, highs in the upper 40s. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Thursday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers after 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: Showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 39. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers before 10 a.m., then rain. High near 48. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Corvallis

Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., then a 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday night: Showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 39. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday: Showers before 10 a.m., then rain. High near 48. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lebanon

Thursday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers afterward. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: Showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 39. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers before 10 a.m., then rain. High near 48. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor