Forecasters expect dense morning fog in some mid-valley locations on Thursday, and then mostly cloudy skies, with a 20 percent chance of showers and highs around 49. Plan for rain late tonight, with lows around 39. Friday should bring more rain, and highs around 48. Weekend sneak peek: Showers Saturday, cloudy Sunday, highs in the upper 40s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers after 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., then a 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers afterward. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
