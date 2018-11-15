Forecasters expect fog throughout the mid-valley Thursday morning, but say that should gradually clear as the day wears on, with highs around 55. Fog will return late Thursday night, along with increasing clouds and lows around 38. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs around 56. Weekend peek: Mostly sunny both days, with highs in the mid-50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 38. North-northwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. West-northwest wind around 6 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north-northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 38. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the morning.