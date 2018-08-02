Forecasters expect cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, but say the clouds will yield to sunny skies and highs around 77. Thursday night will see increasing clouds, with lows in the mid-50s. Friday brings a slight chance of morning rain, but then mostly sunny conditions and highs around 76. Weekend outlook: Sunny, with highs in the lower 80s and widespread haze on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a,m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
