Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sunflower 8-2-18
Buy Now

Forecasters expect cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, but say the clouds will yield to sunny skies and highs around 77. Thursday night will see increasing clouds, with lows in the mid-50s. Friday brings a slight chance of morning rain, but then mostly sunny conditions and highs around 76. Weekend outlook: Sunny, with highs in the lower 80s and widespread haze on Sunday.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Corvallis

Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Lebanon

Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a,m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Load comments