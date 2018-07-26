The heat advisory issued for the mid-valley by the National Weather Service office in Portland remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s.
Temperatures will be slow to cool during the overnight hours, especially in urban areas. Expect temperatures in urban areas to remain in the 70s through midnight, before slowly cooling into the 60s.
The hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will increase chances for heat-related illnesses, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
Forecasters urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.
Many heat-related accidents occur while people are swimming or wading in rivers, lakes, and oceans. Forecasters say people seeking relief from the heat in water should wear life jackets.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 58. North-northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 58. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light west northwest wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
