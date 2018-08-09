With temperatures Thursday expected to range from 91 to 97, the heat advisory from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 11 p.m.
Lows will range from 57 to 64, but nighttime cooling will be slow, forecasters say, with some temperatures remaining above 70 as late as midnight. The coolest temperatures will occur around 5 a.m.
The heat and humidity may cause heat stress for sensitive groups, people without air conditioning. Pets and livestock also may be affected, forecasters said.
Forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, to stay in air-conditioned rooms, to stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.
Friday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday night: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west.
Friday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
