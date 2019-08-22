Forecasters say Thursday's skies will gradually turn sunny across the mid-valley, with highs around 76. Thursday night should be mostly clear, with lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be sunny, forecasters say, with highs in the lower 80s. Weekend peek: Sunny both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 8 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.