Forecasters say August will dawn with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday that will clear by mid-morning. Expect highs around 86. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows around 59 and winds gusting to 20 mph in some locations. There's a 30% chance of rain on Friday morning, with highs near 84. Weekend peek: Sunny both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.