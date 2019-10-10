The freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service office in Portland remains in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.
Forecasters expected temperatures as low as 29 Thursday morning, with the coldest temperatures expected in wind-protected valleys.
Forecasters warned that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
After temperatures warmed up on Thursday, forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 63.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 8 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 33. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 34. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 7 mph.