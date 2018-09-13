Forecasters say patchy fog was developing on Thursday morning across portions ofthe mid-valley.
National Weather Service forecasters said some of this fog has been dense, reducing visibility to a quarter-mile or less in some locations.
The fog is expected to linger until an hour or two after sunrise before clearing.
Forecasters said drivers should be prepared for changing visibility conditions, as fog may make it difficult to see pedestrians or other vehicles.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m., then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. and patchy fog afterward. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m., then a 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.