Warning that gusting winds and low humidity levels could create conditions that could promote the ignition and spread of wildlife, the National Weather Service office has issued a red flag warning for the mid-valley for Thursday.
The red flag warning is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
In addition, forecasters have issued a fire weather watch for dry and unstable conditions for the mid-valley for Friday afternoon and evening.
Winds Thursday are expected to be from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Relative humidity is expected to be 18 to 25% on Thursday and 15 to 23% on Friday.
Forecasters said the conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread, which may threaten life and property. They urged people to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended and both Linn and Benton counties remain under a burn ban through the weekend.
A red flag warning is issued when forecasters believe that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A fire weather watch is issued when critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur and could lead to a red flag warning.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.