Forecasters expect to see patches of fog on Thursday morning, but then say skies will turn sunny, with highs reaching into the mid-50s. Thursday night should be mostly clear, with temperatures falling into the low 30s and fog returning late. It'll be the same pattern on Friday, with morning fog, then sunshine, and highs around 55. Weekend peek: Mostly sunny with foggy mornings and highs in the mid-50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light north northeast wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30. Light east-northeast wind.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind.