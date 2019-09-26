The National Weather Service office in Portland says the first frost of the season may come this weekend to the mid-valley.
In a special weather statement issued Thursday morning, the weather service said a low pressure system will usher in a much cooler fall-like air mass into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be running 10 to 15 degrees below normal from Friday through the weekend, and potentially into early next week.
The coldest overnight lows are currently expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights, with lows in the mid to upper 30s possible in outlying portions of the lowlands.
Forecasters said people with sensitive plants may want to prepare to protect them or bring them indoors over the weekend.
Albany
Thursday: A slight chance of rain but otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: A slight chance of rain, but otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light north wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: A slight chance of rain; otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.