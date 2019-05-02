Thursday will begin with mostly cloudy skies throughout the mid-valley, but forecasters say those clouds eventually will give way to sunshine, with highs around 65. Thursday night should be mostly clear, with some increasing clouds in east Linn County; lows will be around 41. Friday should start with clouds and then gradually turn sunny; highs will be near 69. The weekend is shaping up as sunny, with highs in the low 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 41. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North-northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. North-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Light north wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.