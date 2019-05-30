Forecasters expect cloudy skies throughout the mid-valley to start Thursday, but say the clouds will gradually clear. Highs Thursday will be around 75. Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows around 51. Friday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s. Weekend peek: Sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light north-northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light north-northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.