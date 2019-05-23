Forecasters expect a cloudy morning in the mid-valley will give way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows near 49. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with a slight chance of showers and highs in the lower 60s.
Weekend peek: Mostly cloudy and 63 Saturday, but sunny for Saturday and Memorial Day, with highs near 73 both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southwest wind around 6 mph.