Forecasters say the mid-valley is in for a scorcher on Thursday, with highs around 97 and winds gusting up to 21 mph in some locations. Thursday night will be clear and windy, with lows around 60. Friday will be sunny, but not quite as hot, with highs around 90. The weekend outlook is for sunny skies both days, with highs in the mid-90s.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 61. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 60. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 60. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

