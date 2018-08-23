The air quality advisory for much of northwest Oregon has been extended through noon on Thursday. The good news is that air quality is expected to improve on Thursday.
In the meantime, the area covered by the advisory includes Linn and Benton counties, as well as Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington, and Yamhill.
The advisory originally was issued Sunday, as smoke from wildfires poured into the mid-valley.
Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly. Residents can view current air quality conditions at DEQ`s Air Quality Index website, https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map. The index is also available on smartphones. Search for OregonAir in your app store.
The Oregon Smoke Blog also has an air quality map that includes temporary monitors close to specific fires, daily smoke forecasts for specific areas, and other resources. Visit the Oregon Smoke Blog for more information: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/
State officials said people can take the following precautions:
• Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
• If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke.
• Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk. These residents are encouraged to stay indoors.
• People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their health care providers.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.