Thursday's LBCC president forum canceled

A public forum scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, meant to introduce a prospective new president for Linn-Benton Community College, has been canceled.

According to an announcement from the college, Dr. Reagan Romali has opted to withdraw as a finalist for the position, citing extenuating circumstances stemming from a family emergency.

Romali was one of three finalists to replace current LBCC President Greg Hamann who is set to retire this summer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LBCC held public forums for the remaining two candidates — Dr. Lisa Avery and Dr. David Hinds — earlier this week.

One last forum will be held from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. today in Room 150-151 of the LBCC Healthcare Occupations Center, 300 Mullins Drive, Lebanon. Dr. Hinds will be featured.

"We are so impressed with the quality of candidates LBCC has attracted," said Chair of the Board of Education Jim Merryman. "We are excited for the public to share with our college in this exciting next step as we choose the future leader of LBCC."

The college expects to announce its next president within the next few weeks; the new president will start on July 1, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0