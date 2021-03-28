Three teens, including Albany boy, escape from OYA facility

The Oregon Youth Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating three teens who escaped form the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn after assaulting a staff member and stealing their keys at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Warrants have been issued for their arrest, and law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the teens, according to an OYA news release.
The individuals are considered a safety risk to themselves and others.
Christian Goin, 17, was adjudicated for fourth-degree assault in Linn County.
Preston Andrizzi, 19, was convicted of second-degree assault in Marion County.
Anthony Fitz-Henry, 18, was adjudicated for second-degree burglary in Marion County. (He currently has short hair, unlike his mugshot photo.)
All of the teens have ties to the Salem and Albany areas, according to the OYA.
Those who see the teens should call 911. Those who have information about the teens’ whereabouts should call the Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555 and reference case number SP 21-07842.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
The teens were in the same living unit at MacLaren. After assaulting the worker and stealing their keys, they escaped through a hole in MacLaren’s perimeter fence, according to the news release.
The staff member went to a hospital, received medical attention and was released. The hole in the perimeter fence has been repaired.
MacLarnen facility is on lockdown while state police investigate the assault and escape. Sunday visitation has been cancelled and families who had visitation scheduled for today have been notified.
The OYA is providing support to the other youth and employees who were impacted by the incident.
“Our number one concern is protecting the safety and security of our staff, the youth in our custody and the community,” said Sarah Evans, deputy communications manager for OYA, in the news release. “We will be assisting the police with their investigation and will be conducting an internal review to ensure that this type of incident doesn’t happen again.”
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.