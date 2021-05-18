Three new faces to GAPS school board, including Linn commissioner

The May 18 special election yielded three new members of the Greater Albany Public Schools Board, including a sitting Linn County commissioner.

Three seats were up for grabs after incumbents opted not to run again for another term: Zone 1, Zone 2 and At-Large 2.

According to early unofficial results Tuesday night, Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist beat out Will Sheppy for the Zone 2 position with 4,965 votes in Linn County to Sheppy's 3,366. In Benton, Nyquist garnered 1,605 votes to Sheppy's 1,073.

In Zone 1, Brad Wilson scored 1,274 votes in Benton County as of 8:30 p.m., seeming to beat Frank Bricker, who garnered 519 votes in Benton, and Clarice Law, who earned 796 votes in Benton County. In Linn, Wilson pulled out ahead of his opponents with 4,034 votes to Bricker's 2,415 and Law's 1,391.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the At-Large 2 race, Pete Morse took in 4,348 votes in Linn County compared to Alison Ecker's 1,662 and Denee Newton-Vasquez's Linn total of 1,967. In Benton County, Morse pulled even further ahead with 1,421 votes compared to Ecker's 326 and Newton-Vasquez's 855.

Current At-Large 2 member Justin Roach was appointed to the seat in 2020 after former member Pat Eastman stepped down. Eastman had been appointed in 2019 after former member Micah Smith resigned.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.