Three Linn County nurses were disciplined by the Oregon State Board of Nursing in May.

Disciplinary documents show Dylan Fore, a certified nursing assistant who lives in Sweet Home, voluntarily surrendered his practical nurse license and nursing assistant certificate.

On or around March 24, the board learned that Fore had been diverting narcotics from his employer, according to disciplinary documents.

An OSBN news release said Fore also failed to administer medications in a lawful manner.

Another Sweet Home nurse disciplined in May was Erica McGuffin, who also voluntarily surrendered her practical nurse license. Disciplinary documents said the board received information in March that McGuffin was diverting medications while working. McGuffin also failed to administer medications in a lawful manner.

Karen McCreary of Albany was also disciplined by the board. According to OSBN, McCreary failed to implement a plan of care for a patient and did not conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. The board reprimanded her registered nurse license.

Details in the three discipline cases were sketchy.