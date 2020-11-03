Three incumbents among leaders for six Philomath City Council seats in early voting

It’s a competitive race for the six Philomath City Council seats up for grabs.

Twelve candidates, including four current council members, are vying for those six two-term positions.

In results released at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, the top six vote-getters were Ruth Causey (1,491 votes), Teresa Nielson (1,488), Catherine Biscoe (1,415), Matt Lehman (1,334), Jessica Andrade (1,289) and David M Low (1,229).

Those on the outside looking in after early results were Peggy Yoder (1,144), Joey McGlinchy (1,126), Thomas Sullivan (941), Lawrence E Johnson (920), Jason Richards (737) and Matthew Thomas (446).

Causey, Lehman, Low and Thomas are incumbents aiming to keep their council seats.

Causey is a former human resources consultant and has served on the council since fall of 2019. Her committee assignments include the budget and police committees, and liaison to the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lehman was appointed to the council last winter. His committee assignments include budget and finance/administration committees. He also served on the city’s budget committee before he was appointed to the council.