Police Log

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the 34000 block of Brewster Road, near its intersection with Lacomb Drive north of Lebanon.

The collision was reported at around 12:18 p.m.

According to Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Ken Savage, a woman was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Two males were taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Savage said all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted at the scene.

