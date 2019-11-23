Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the 34000 block of Brewster Road, near its intersection with Lacomb Drive north of Lebanon.
The collision was reported at around 12:18 p.m.
According to Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Ken Savage, a woman was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Two males were taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Savage said all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted at the scene.