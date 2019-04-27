Four people — one of whom was already in an ambulance for unrelated reasons — were transported with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after a four-vehicle rear-end crash that included a Sweet Home Fire District medic unit.
The collision occurred around 10 a.m. in the 5700 block of Highway 20 near Cascade Drive south of Lebanon.
Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Ken Savage described the incident as a chain reaction resulting from a stopped car. Three of the vehicles involved contained one person apiece. All were taken to local hospitals by the Lebanon Fire District, which also transported the ambulance patient, who sustained no injuries in the crash.
No information was available on the condition that led to the patient being transported in the ambulance or the names of the individuals involved.
The Albany Fire Department provided medic unit coverage for Lebanon during the incident.